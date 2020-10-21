Singaporean electronics e-commerce site Reebelo lands in Australia

Singaporean electronics marketplace Reebelo has opened shop in Australia following US$1.5million seed funding.

The second-hand goods specialist said it had partnered with local sellers who offer refurbished electronics. These include OzMobiles, Mazuma, Certified Tech Direct, Becextech, eBargain and Bloombird. In addiiton, Lifemobile and Skyphonez will be live on the site in due course.

Branding itself as a green and sustainable player in the consumer goods market, Reebelo claims it will plant one tree for every transaction made on their marketplace. It also claims to have planted 1,500 trees in areas affected by last year’s summer bushfires.

“Reebelo Australia is delighted to work with local sellers that share the same values on delivering high quality electronics to the market in a sustainable manner, keeping both the consumerism and their environment beliefs in sync.” says Gulrez Tyebji, managing director at Reebelo Australia.

Its launch follows mammoth years for fellow Australian retailers Kogan, JB-HiFi and Harris Technology, which all benefited from the move to home working this year.

Kogan saw its sales hit $769 million and also began a fundraising drive of $100 million to capitalise on the current coronavirus-induced demands in the market. JB-Hi Fi meanwhile ended the financial year with an 11.6 increase in online sales to $7.9 billion and also a 21 per cent increase in profit to $302.3 million.

In March, when the pandemic first kicked off, the company’s sales for the month increased to $1.63 million, compared to $716,000 in March 2019.