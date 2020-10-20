Telstra lands $328M NSW school internet upgrade deal

More than 5,200km of fibre will be used

Telstra has secured a $328 million project with the NSW Government to upgrade internet services for more than 2,000 public schools.

More than 5,200km of fibre will be used in the upgrade, significantly improving internet access and speed.

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell claimed NSW public school students will now have the fastest internet access for a public education system in the country.

“This upgrade will bypass existing network constraints meaning all our schools will be on a high-speed connection in the next 18 months, three years ahead of schedule,” she said.

“The internet speed will no longer constrict teachers' lesson, and they will benefit from more reliable video conferencing and professional development opportunities.”

Telstra Enterprise Group Executive Michael Ebeid added once complete, Telstra will have rolled out more than 5,200 km of fibre “across every corner of the state, making this one of the largest fibre networks in the world.”

In June, Telstra was awarded a $22 million deal with Services Australia to bolster its capabilities during the coronavirus pandemic.