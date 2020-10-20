AWS and Google partner Eliiza names ex-Qantas techie as Sydney lead

Natalie Rouse Ganderton (Eliiza) Credit: Eliiza

Australian technology start-up Eliiza has turned to Qantas to appoint its new general manager for Sydney in the form of Natalie Rouse Ganderton.

The former technology lead for the airline will head up the Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud partner's Sydney operations remotely from Auckland.

The Melbourne-headquartered data science and engineering consultancy claimed it had seen strong growth during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are two schools of thought in hard times; one is ‘let's pull back and stick to the basics’, the other is ‘we can’t afford not to find better and smarter ways of doing things’,” Rouse Ganderton said. “There are many advantages to be gained by organisations with the latter mindset,” she said.

“I’m optimistic about joining Eliiza right now because the people are amazing and the quality of work is outstanding, and there is a real growth mindset.”

Part of Mantel Group, Eliiza launched in 2018 alongside sister businesses DigiO and later Kasna, with the parent company then acquiring CMD Solutions in 2019.

According to Eliiza CEO James Wilson, the start-up is now looking at growing its headcount across Australia.

“Natalie is a proven leader in the data science and engineering space and her skills have taken her around the world,” he said. “We’re very excited to now have her in our camp. This is a very important hire for Eliiza.

“We’ve been a largely Melbourne-based company, but as Mantel Group and Eliiza are expanding and hiring nationwide and companies are looking to us for solutions that will prepare them for a world beyond 2020, our scope for growth is exponential.”

The company now claims to count ANZ, NIB, Tabcorp and Energy Australia among its customer roster.