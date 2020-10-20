TasmaNet taps NBN Co’s Keith Masterton to head up channels

Comes just weeks after NBN Co revealed Masterton would exit his channel lead role at the broadband network builder

Keith Masterton (TasmaNet) Credit: NBN Co

NBN Co’s former channel chief Keith Masterton has taken on a new role heading up the partner operations of Tasmanian telco services provider TasmaNet.

As reported by ARN earlier this month, NBN Co revealed that Masterton would exit the role of business channels general manager after three years at the National Broadband Network (NBN) builder, following a major restructure.

Now, in his new role, Masterton will lead the national channel sales strategy for the Tasmanian-headquartered digital services provider.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining a company where my passion for serving business and government customers through quality channel partner relationships is shared,” Masterton said in a statement. “At TasmaNet we don’t necessarily intend to be the biggest, but we do intend to be the best and I can’t wait to get started on building out the TasmaNet channel ecosystem across Australia.”

For TasmaNet CEO Rob Vernon, the appointment accelerates the company’s evolution into a ‘genuine national competitor’.

“Keith brings unmatched channel development and engagement experience to TasmaNet, and flags our intent to offer a compelling partner program to the Australian ICT community,” Vernon said.

“We’re excited to secure a senior executive of Keith’s calibre in a competitive market after building a strong relationship with him during his tenure at NBN Co and we share a vision of a sustainable and diverse ICT market offering innovation and choice to business customers.”

The appointment comes as TasmaNet works to build out its portfolio and its national presence.

In October last year the company inked a range of partnerships with three mainland operators, Orkestra, Bunch Digital and Alchemy Solutions, in a move designed to underpin the company’s national expansion efforts.

“TasmaNet built a wireless network in 2004 to serve Tasmanian communities with limited connectivity options, and we’ve been challenging the ‘take it or leave it’ attitude of the legacy telcos ever since,” Vernon said.

“Today we leverage the public investment in the national broadband network to deliver cost-effective and dependable internet, networking, data protection, and cloud services to schools and businesses in every Australian state, including connecting the first service in the country using transformational NBN Enterprise Ethernet dedicated fibre.

“Removing historical connectivity barriers unlocks the potential of students and workplaces across the country through more equitable access to the benefits of global markets, online education resources, telehealth, remote working, and cloud technology,” he added.