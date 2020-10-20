Optus to train 2000 staff with dedicated AWS unit

Optus Business' Chris Mitchell Credit: Optus Business

Optus has struck a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will see the creation of a dedicated business unit and AWS training to 2,000 employees.

The dedicated business unit will work with AWS Professional Services to provide business customers with an “improved path to build new applications on AWS” with a range of cloud services including VMWare Cloud on AWS, SAP on AWS, as well as provide migration support for workloads.

As part of this effort, about 2,000 employees will be provided with AWS training under the Optus Cloud Academy as the telco aims to achieve more than 600 AWS accreditations in the next three years. Optus is already an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner.

This specialised internal program will train Optus staff with skills across cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), data and analytics, security, 5G and edge computing through a mix of formal training courses, tailored immersion days, hackathons and game days.

The unit is in addition to Optus’ range of cloud services, which already covers consultancy, advisory, migration, managed services, security and risk solutions.

Optus Business managing director Chris Mitchell said the collaboration significantly boosts the telco’s cloud offering and provides an elevated experience for customers.

“Optus’ integrated sales, advisory, and consulting approach allows us to offer businesses an end-to-end range of innovative digital transformation tools," Mitchell said. "As part of our strategy to become a leading supplier of integrated cloud solutions in Australia, we are doubling down on our relationship with AWS and bringing Optus’ network reach and our expertise in cloud, security, and data to more Australian organisations.”



AWS commercial sector A/NZ managing director Adam Beavis added the collaboration with Optus will help accelerate the adoption of cloud for businesses and address their priorities.

“Cloud skills play an increasingly important role in Australia’s workforce and investing in training and digital skills will provide a foundation that will accelerate the Optus’ own digital transformation, drive quicker customer outcomes, and help employees enhance their overall career potential,” he said.

In August, Optus Business appointed former Salesforce VP Theresa Eyssens as vice president of customer solutions and cloud.