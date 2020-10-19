Tata scores $6.4M collaboration gig for NSW

Will provide collaboration integration for Department of Customer Service

Credit: Tata

Tata Consultancy Services has won a $6.4-million contract to deploy new collaboration tools for the NSW Department of Customer Services (DCS).

The Indian multinational provider will primarily transition the department onto Microsoft 365 tools including management of Exchange Online, OneDrive for Business, SharePoint Online, Teams, Yammer, Planner and OneNote Online services.

Tata will also supply unified communications, video conferencing, voice services and teleconferencing, as well as smartboards and audio-visual services from an unspecified vendor.

According to a department spokesperson, the three-year contracts will not provide licences but instead will deliver it to the DCS and GovConnect based upon the number of users, which now stands at 11,500.

Alongside the collaborations tools, Tata will also be tasked with maintaining the department’s legacy Novell email system for data recovery purposes.

“This procurement was undertaken to address issues identified within the current IT Outsourced (ITO) model, with a view to mitigate the high operational risks and provide better value for money to the government,” a spokesperson said.

“The outcomes of this will be improved quality of the services being delivered through a new contract that is commercially fit-for-purpose.”

The new contract comes two years after Tata won a gargantuan $76.7 million, three-year software maintenance and support deal with Transport for NSW.

The contract, which ends in April 2021, saw the consultancy maintain and operate IT services for Transport for NSW’s Transport Equip Centre of Excellence, replacing Deloitte.

That same year, the company also scored a project with the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) testing an Azure-based big data Metering Data Management solution.