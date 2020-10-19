Schneider Electric brings micro DCs to A/NZ channel

Credit: ID 28690754 © Kyolshin | Dreamstime.com

Schneider Electric is touting big partner margins for the local channel as it launches its new micro data centre series in Australia and New Zealand.

The global vendor has released its EcoStruxure Data Center Solutions, including its 6U micro data centre, as part of a bid to further tap into the distributed IT networks market.



According to Schneider, the series brings power, cooling, racks and management to support deployment in all environments, from small edge applications to hyperscale cloud data centres.



Schneider had intended to release the EcoStruxure platform en-masse in A/NZ earlier this year, but decided to delay it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ARN, Mark Deguara, general manager of data centres at Schneider Electric, said the pandemic made the vendor “reassess”, but had used the time to engage with partners more deeply.

“We've definitely had some had some early success with partners and going out to the market directly. We had a great channel response to our edge solutions and other application types,” he said.



Schneider has already worked with two customers in A/NZ on the EcoStruxure series, which includes the micro data centre, row data centre, pod data centre and modular data centre.

Now, the solutions will be released to the wider channel via the vendor’s distribution partners, which include the likes of Dicker Data and Ingram Micro.

According to Deguara, partners can increase their margins by selling as a solution rather than just products in isolation.

Mark Deguara (Schneider Electric)

"[The solutions] allow partners to value add, as opposed to just selling a single product,” he said. “It gives them that flexibility when they're working with their clients: it allows them to see what clients are looking for and how they can tailor solutions to suit them. And that's where we see the attractiveness for the distribution network as well.”



In addition, the channel stands to capitalise on the digital economy, which he claims has been accelerated since the outbreak of the coronovirus pandemic in March.

In particular, the suite will help partners deploy edge computing to end users, especially those with distributed systems in locations unstaffed by IT that are not optimised or secured for such fragmentation.

Schneider is now offering partners online training on the EcoStruxure platform and will also offer demonstrations at its new Australia headquarters in Macquarie Park, Sydney. However, partners will not be expected to take exams as of yet.



According to Deguara, training will focus predominantly of technical expertise as opposed to just simply selling.

“We shifted our focus so it’s not always just about the front-end sales person,” he explained. "How do we support the technical people that ultimately work on the solutions within our partners and being able to support them as well.”

As a product series, Deguara admitted the EcoStruxure platform requires some capital expenditure on the part of partners.

And although he is mindful that some partners have been hit hard by the economic ramifications of the pandemic, Deguara said the opportunities across retail and industry could prove worthwhile for the channel.

“We've seen more change since March than any of us have seen in a long time, around how we work and especially as part of my role in cloud and colocation as well, an absolute demand and drive for IT services across the whole platform,” he said.

“For a lot of businesses, if you don't start to do something, now, the biggest risk is being left behind.”