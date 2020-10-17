Westcon deepens DevOps play, on-boards Sumo Logic in Asia Pacific

Continuous Intelligence Platform now available via the channel

Credit: Dreamstime

Westcon has signed a distribution agreement with Sumo Logic across Asia Pacific in a move designed to enhance capabilities within an expanding regional DevOps market.



The aim of the partnership, revealed exclusively by Channel Asia, is to reduce complexity for customers migrating workloads to the cloud, targeting organisations hampered by an inability to analyse increased levels of data through legacy tools.

Central to such efforts will be Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform, now delivered via the channel to help customers automate data across applications, infrastructure, security and the Internet of Things. Plans are also in place to provide customers with real-time analytics and insights from a “single, cloud-native platform”, leveraging Westcon’s expertise in DevOps, cyber security and cloud in the process.

“This agreement will give Westcon’s broad network of resellers and partners access to Sumo Logic’s innovations,” said Patrick Aronson, executive vice president of Asia Pacific at Westcon. “The cloud SIEM [security information and event management] solution, which is licenced via a unique credit-based licensing model called Cloud Flex, will provide the most cost-effective way to provide prioritised and contextualised threat data.

“Our partners are excited about the ways they can leverage Sumo Logic in order to help their customers more informed decisions and reduce the time needed to investigate security and operational issues.”

The cloud-based SIEM solution is capable of combining analytics and automation features to perform security analyst workflows and automatically triage alerts.

“The shift to cloud computing and modern app architectures is creating a data deluge that legacy SIEM solutions simply can’t keep up with,” added Mark Veitch, director of Partner Services across Asia Pacific at Sumo Logic.

“Sumo Logic’s cloud-native approach addresses the challenges facing today’s modern SOC [Security Operations Centre] to provide the real-time insights and continuous intelligence needed to remove common technology limitations that burden a SOC's efficiency and ability to mitigate risk. We are excited to work with a company with Westcon’s standing and quality of service, and we look forward to working with their broad ecosystem of partners to deliver joint value to our customers.”