NSW Police, GetCapital among A/NZ winners in IDC transformation awards

Credit: Dreamstime

The New South Wales Police Force, GetCapital and Newcrest Mining were among the Australian organisations named as winners in the 2020 Australia and New Zealand transformation awards by analyst company IDC.

Australian non-bank lender GetCapital Shift Payments went home with two awards: the overall regional award for digital disruptor of the year and omni-experience innovator.

Meanwhile, the New South Wales Police Force was named as 2020 talent accelerator for A/NZ while Newcrest Mining's data science platform for optimising mining processes was named as 2020 digital experience gamechanger for the region.

At the same time, the City of Port Phillip Film Fest was awarded the 2020 special award for resiliency in A/NZ.

The NSW Police won its award for its BluePortal digital platform, combining 200 disparate processes and systems used by police and commanders across different squads.

Newcrest was recognised in part for its successful implementation of an internet of things (IoT) edge platform using Osisoft's PI System and Machine Learning (ML) at its largest underground mine in central NSW.

Across the ditch, New Zealand Supermarket chain Countdown was named as the 2020 digital transformer for Australia and New Zealand while Inland Revenue picked up two awards: information visionary for Australia and New Zealand and operating model master for A/NZ.

Among recent digital initiatives were a new app, an e-store in Wellington to service growth in online shopping and a test of contactless Scan&Go service where hi-tech scales know what is being bought and customers can skip the regular checkout.

Mark Denvir, director of ICT at Auckland Council was also named as 2020 digital experience leader for A/NZ.

“IDC’s DX Awards celebrate the tech-enabled resilience of enterprises as they reimagine their business in the new normal," said Tehmasp Parekh, managing director of IDC Australia and New Zealand.

"This year’s best-in-class have been chosen as DX champions for being able to successfully implement digital initiatives that address the CEO’s agenda on meeting new customer requirements, developing new capabilities, ensuring new critical infrastructure, and participating in new industry ecosystems.”