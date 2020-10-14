Dicker Data launches Microsoft Cloud unit

Dicker Data's Sarah Loiterton Credit: Dicker Data

Dicker Data has launched a new Microsoft Cloud business unit under the leadership of Sarah Loiterton as general manager.

As part of this new unit, the publicly listed distributor will also be launching Amplify, a partner-to-partner portal and dedicated marketing service.

The portal aims to serve as a directory of partners, showcasing their associated certifications and skills to connect with other partners in exploring opportunities to deliver solutions for customers.

It also offers resellers full-service marketing assistance from strategy to content collateral and execution.

The unit is being touted as “a key growth facilitator in 2021 and beyond” and comes as its Microsoft Cloud business approaches $100m in annual revenue, recording 25 percent year-on-year growth.

Loiterton has been with Dicker since 2015 across various vendor sales roles and was most recently its Microsoft senior business manager. Last year, Loiterton scooped up the ARN WIICTA Shining Star (Distributor) Award in recognition of her expertise and achievements during her IT career.

In her new capacity, Loiterton will focus on accelerating partner value management and unlocking new opportunities.

“We support our resellers as a true solutions aggregator, helping to identify new revenue streams and driving new acquisition strategy, to build strategic partnerships with tangible business benefits,” Loiterton said. “Unlocking exciting opportunities such as our P2P portal and marketing-as-a-service program Amplify, is a true demonstration of how we are listening to what our partners and vendors are saying and investing in them.

“Customers are challenging the status quo more than ever and we want our partners to look at the Dicker Data Cloud business as consultants; helping partners seamlessly embrace new technologies and continue to innovate.”

Dicker Data COO and executive director Vlad Mitnovetski added the Microsoft Cloud business unit validates the strong dedication to its vendor relationships, the success of its offerings and expertise in cloud technologies.

“We have played a key role in enabling the digital transformation cycle for the last five years, enabling companies to digitise to thrive. As reseller partners, enterprise and government organisations are implementing accelerated transformation initiatives, Dicker Data’s mission is to deliver rapid business value through specialist cloud technology advisory and ongoing partner management services,” Mitnovetski said.

Microsoft Australia chief partner officer, Rachel Bondi said Dicker Data was one of its most valued partners with a reputation for the work it undertakes with channel partners as they digitally transform, embrace cloud computing and establish the operational foundations that will allow them to grow and thrive.

In speaking with ARN recently, CEO and chairman, David Dicker revealed his plans to push the company towards a record A$2 billion revenue this year.

Dicker hinted at expanding its footprint beyond Australia and New Zealand, but didn’t shed any further details, referring to that particular plan as “a work in progress”.

What he did share though, was his key to success in having a better strategy and execution than your competitors, a task that's easy to talk about "but it's not quite so easy to do.”



In the six months to 30 June, Dicker Data's revenue reached A$1.0061 billion, an increase of 18.1 per cent with net profit after tax (NPAT) increasing 23.6 per cent to A$29.4 million.



“One of Dicker Data’s key priorities over the last few months has been to ensure continuity of service to our customers and be a reliable partner to our suppliers amid the global pandemic,” Dicker said in August.

“With the recent surge in remote work, the company experienced a surge in demand for remote and virtual working solutions across our hardware and software portfolios, highlighting IT distribution’s essential role in enabling business continuity.”