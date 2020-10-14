Govt IT proposal list reaches $1.5B value

More than $7.4 billion in government active IT projects as of January 2020

The Federal Government has more than $1.5 billion worth of proposed IT contracts currently in the works, according to a new report.

In its Annual Report 2019-20, the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) revealed the total amount of funds tied up in government IT projects reached $7.4 billion as of January 2020.

According to the report, released this week, there are now 36 agencies involved with 50 digital and IT projects and 26 agencies handling 48 “in-flight” projects.

In addition, there are now currently 18.7 million active myGov accounts. Meanwhile, the DTA’s Digital Marketplace had, as of August, awarded more than $2.2 billion in contracts over four years, with the value of deals doubling since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The report cited key deals made through the DTA, including IBM’s $1 billion whole-of-government struck in 2018 and Rimini Street’s whole-of-government volume sourcing agreement signed this year.

The IBM deal led to the Australian Tax Office (ATO) taking a $158 million chunk out of the DTA’s contract for Big Blue to maintain its existing software products.

Meanwhile, the DTA said it has continued its work with agencies and provided independent assurance for major digital investments as part of the $500 million Australian Public Service (APS) Modernisation Fund.

The DTA also said it had engaged with 25 agencies on 21 strategic digital and ICT forums, designed to maintain and build on inter-departmental relationships this year.

“In the year ahead, we will build on these successes,” the report said. “We will maintain our focus on better understanding, and improving, user experiences. We will continue to invest in scalable and reusable platforms and capabilities such as digital identity and myGov.

“We will strengthen our collaboration, both nationally and internationally, and we will continue sharing leading digital practice.”

In addition, the report claimed that COVID-19 had had a profound impact, but also accelerated digital delivery.

The latest report comes as the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) told DTA officials to brush up on federal procurement requirements after a review of IT panel arrangements.

According to the report, the DTA did not comply with all of the Commonwealth Procurement Rules (CPRs) — the basic rule set for all Commonwealth procurements.