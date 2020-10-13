AFP taps market in hybrid cloud push

Suppliers asked to indicate their hybrid cloud capacity

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) is scoping suppliers in its attempt to implement managed hybrid cloud services.

In a request for information (RFI), the AFP invited interested suppliers to submit responses “to indicate their capacity to provide managed hybrid cloud services to the AFP”.

Questions and queries on the RFI are due to be submitted by 2 November and responses “inform further activities for the AFP '' with timeframes yet to be determined.

Last year, the AFP engaged in a proof of concept to implement Office 365 in the Microsoft Protected environment.

At the time, the AFP said the proof concept was to “develop a model for future AFP implementations and support of Office 365 in the Microsoft Cloud environment including exit considerations.”

As part of the 2020-21 Budget announced on 6 October, the AFP managed to secure an additional $300 million in funding through the government's Cyber Security Strategy.

The Department of Finance is also set to introduce a new whole-of-government panel for consultancy services as part of a wider streamlining exercise across its procurement and expenditure.



The new panel will be mandatory for non-corporate agencies and aims to “provide a consistent framework” across the Commonwealth and reduce the number of tenders.

Starting in July 2021, the panel will aim to “increase transparency through improved data and reporting”.

According to Budget documents, the panel will be rolled out to other corporate and commercial services by mid-2022.

“The panel will leverage the Commonwealth’s collective buying power, to ensure best value when it engages with businesses to draw on their expertise and strategic advice,” the Budget document read.



