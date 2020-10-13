Accenture wins $43M ATO contract

To deliver services for indirect tax and income tax systems, as well as performance testing

Credit: Dreamstime

Accenture Australia has won a $43 million contract with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) for system development, maintenance and transformation.



Under the contract, which is dated from 1 July to 30 June 2021, the consultancy giant is to deliver ICT professional services for the development, ongoing maintenance and transformation of the ATO’s indirect tax and income tax systems.



In addition, the contract also covers performance testing.

“Accenture will provide some resources to provide additional capacity to ATO project teams that deliver system changes required to support the government and industry commitments, including income tax, Payment Thinking and Job Keeper,” an ATO spokesperson said.

The decision to choose Accenture, the spokesperson added, was due to how its “capability, capacity and adaptability to delivery provides value for money for the ATO to maintain essential services for the Australian community”.

This is one of the latest chunky contracts the ATO has given out, with the agency previously awarding $158.3 million to IBM back in June for the ongoing support and maintenance of services on its existing software products.

That deal, which was sourced from the Digital transformation Agency’s (DTA) $1 billion whole-of-government purchasing agreement with Big Blue, replaced previous provisions made under a separate procurement panel arrangement.

Meanwhile, Accenture has been making moves in Australia recently, with the consultancy giant funding a technology hub in Adelaide back in September.

Known as the Accenture Adelaide Hub, the move is expected to create up to 2,000 jobs over the next five years and generate $1 billion into South Australia.