Leader expands VoIP portfolio with Grandstream distie deal

Credit: Leader

Leader has expanded its VoIP portfolio through the inking of a distribution deal with the US-headquartered vendor Grandstream Networks for the Australian market.



Covering the unified communication (UC) vendor's whole portfolio, this includes its voice, video, data and mobility solutions, which contains handsets, conferencing, gateways and ATAs, PBXs, networking and CCTV offerings.

Ben Miall, country manager of Grandstream, said the deal will give Leader’s resellers access to the vendor's IP telephony and networking solutions.



“Grandstream will bring new offerings to their channel including Wi-Fi based cordless and deskphones, intercoms, IP-PBX and ATAs. This will further allow Leader resellers to design and install complete UC-based solutions for their customers,” he said.

Theo Kristoris, managing director of Leader, said the agreement will expand the distributor’s VoIP portfolio and was excited to bring Grandstream's products to its resellers around Australia.

He added that he views the agreement as an "amazing opportunity" for the distributor's resellers.

This agreement with Leader follows Grandstream’s previous distribution deal with Alloys back in February 2019.

Additionally, this is the latest distribution agreement with a US-based company for Leader, with it signing on US vendor Netool to Australia earlier in October.