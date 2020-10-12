Optus opens 5G mobile service to partners

Claims to be first telco to offer 5G network to wholesale partners

Optus is claiming to have become the first telco in Australia to offer 5G mobile service access to its wholesale partners.

According to Optus, Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) using its network can now buy its 5G mobile services.

SpinTel will be the first partner to use the 5G service and will be in line to “select” postpaid wholesale partners.

Optus currently has 900 5G sites switched on and is rolling out more in certain areas, although 5G is not yet available in Tasmania or the Northern Territory.

“We’re excited to bring Optus’ 5G network to our wholesale partners from today. With superfast speeds, 5G delivers a fantastic experience that opens a whole new world of opportunity for our wholesale partners,” said Ben White, Optus managing director of wholesale, satellite and strategy.

“This offer provides our partners with choice and further flexibility to innovate, grow their mobile operations and enable new products, while leveraging Optus’ 4G and 5G network capabilities.”

Optus’ first landmark move into 5G began in January 2019 when it made its first 5G call using 60 MHz using 3.5 GHz spectrum.

Almost a year later, the telco then made its first 5G data call over 2300MHz spectrum in what was being claimed to be a world-first by a telecommunications carrier.

In July this year, Optus opened up its 5G services to allow partners to offer 5G home broadband to their customers.