Synnex Australia strikes Freshworks cloud deal

Freshworks announced an expansion to its operations in Australia in early 2019

Synnex Australia has inked a new partnership in the local market with cloud-based customer engagement software vendor Freshworks.

Founded in India and headquartered in the United States, Freshworks provides a number of cloud-based offerings, including customer support product FreshDesk, messaging platform FreshChat and customer relationship management (CRM) software FreshSales.

“The Freshworks solution will extend our cloud portfolio and offerings, and with COVID-19 being the driving factor for most businesses to remodel, productivity and collaboration has been the forefront of ensuring business continuity,” Synnex Australia sales director Arthur Gimisis said.

According to Gimisis, the partnership aligns with the distributor's solution strategy to further support managed service providers and will work to give the company the ability to offer a comprehensive productivity solution.

“With the new Freshworks and Synnex partnership, we are looking forward to further supporting our channel partners in accelerating digital transformation,” he said.

In early 2019, Freshworks announced an expansion to its operations in Australia with the opening of its office in Melbourne, the company’s second office in the A/NZ region, after Sydney.

The Melbourne office’s opening was a result of surging local growth, the company said at the time, with annual recurring revenues increasing by five times, since the inauguration of the Sydney office in September 2015.

“The Australian market is a historically significant bellwether for our company,” Freshworks Australia general manager Sreelesh Pillai said at the time. “Our first ever customer, globally, was based in Australia, and so was our hundredth.

“As we cross over two thousand paying customers in Australia and New Zealand, we look forward to helping many more businesses improve their customer engagement through our products.”

“The Melbourne office allows Freshworks to deepen its local relationships in the region and provide additional and dedicated support to our local customers, amplifying our customer-driven growth strategy in the region.

“Further, our partner network has been integral to facilitating customer success in Australia and New Zealand. We look forward to growing our partner base to serve the region,” Pillai said.