NBN Co channel boss Keith Masterton exits

Angela Lovegrove to take over as NBN Co restructures business

Keith Masterton (NBN Co) Credit: NBN Co

NBN Co channel chief Keith Masterton is to exit after three years, following a major restructure at the broadband network builder.

Following his departure, Masterton’s channel duties will be overseen by NBN Co GM for sales and marketing, Angela Lovegrove, in an acting capacity.

Masterton's exit follows NBN Co’s decision to consolidate its residential and business sales and marketing divisions into a single business unit, a move which also saw the departure of chief customer officer for business, Paul Tyler.

In total, NBN Co will shed at least 800 jobs as part of a major overhaul of its business structure following the completion of the initial network.

“NBN [Co] is committed to supporting the digital capability of Australian businesses, as evidenced in our recent announcement of a $700 million investment in a range of initiatives, including the creation of up to 240 NBN Business Fibre Zones where we have significantly improved the accessibility and wholesale pricing for Enterprise Ethernet services,” the company said in a statement.

Masterton first joined NBN Co in July 2017, a year after ending a 26-year tenure at Telstra, where he last held the role of director of business and enterprise partners.

Following his appointment, Masterton spearheaded the launch of NBN Co’s first channel program, signing up Cisco, Westcon-Comstor, Computer Troubleshooters Australia, Telstra and Vocus as initial partners.

Within a year, NBN Co signed up almost 1,000 partners, of which nearly a third were NBN Co-certified.