Datacom Australia staff in isolation as worker tests positive to COVID-19

Datacom Australia has closed an entire floor of one of its Sydney offices and sent staff home to isolate after it was discovered that an employee had been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

“On Wednesday, Datacom was informed that a staff member in its New South Wales contact centre was a close contact of a COVID-19 case,” Datacom CEO Greg Davidson told ARN in a statement.

“To ensure the safety and wellbeing of all our staff, we immediately sent home all close contacts to isolate until they can be tested. On Wednesday night, we disinfected high touch points and undertook deep cleaning and fogging.

“The staff member subsequently confirmed they tested positive on Wednesday evening.

“We have taken further precautionary measures to close the entire floor where the person was working until further notice and have sent all our people home to self-isolate and get tested,” Davidson said.

Datacom has stressed that it implemented its pandemic response plan well before it had any news on the test result and that NSW Health had said the company had exceeded the precautionary measures required.

While the company already has a larger percentage of its staff working remotely than usual, according to Davidson, the contact centre, as an essential service for the company’s customers, requires some of its staff to work in an office.

However, Davidson said, since the pandemic began, Datacom has put in place strict protocols for its essential workers who are required to be in an office, including enhanced cleaning regimes such as deep cleaning and fogging, and have modified the office to ensure risk to staff is minimised.

“We are monitoring the issue closely, working with NSW Health to ensure any further actions are taken,” Davidson said. “We have activated our pandemic response plan and senior business leaders are actively managing the situation from our end.

“Any staff, or direct contacts of staff, who are unwell are advised to stay at home, contact their doctor and undertake a COVID test as soon as possible.

“The wellbeing of our staff is our priority. Anyone who is asked to self-isolate as a precautionary measure, will do so on full pay. We have also made our employee assistance services available to those who are finding these events difficult to handle,” he added.