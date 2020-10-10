Govt mulls service integration and management for Digital Marketplace

Plans to open seller applications for the category from December

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) is considering the addition of service integration and management (SIAM) capabilities and services to its Digital Marketplace.

The new category will support agencies in resourcing and managing operations of large, complex and multi-sourced ICT communications, infrastructure and enterprise system services, according to an online post by the Agency.



It also plans to have applications for the category open to sellers from December.



As part of the consideration, the DTA released a request for information (RFI) document, seeking industry feedback on a draft statements of requirements.

According to the RFI document, this category is initially intended to support buyers of the DTA’s Telecommunications Marketplace panel, which opened in September with an initial 26 suppliers.

According to tender documents, this includes the management and co-ordination of managed service providers (MSP) and and as-a-service (aaS) providers for end user compute, enterprise computing, managed network, data carriage and internet, enterprise mobility, unified communications, voices services and contact centres systems.

Interested parties can enter submissions for the RFI from now until 2 November.

The consideration of the new category comes after the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) asked the DTA to ensure its officials brush up on federal procurement requirements after a review of IT panel arrangements.



The recommendation was made after the ANAO closely examined three procurement arrangements, the DTA’s Digital Marketplace panel and its $1 billion-plus IBM Whole-of-Australian Government Arrangement, along with the now defunct IT Services Panel established by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications.

According to a report by the ANAO, the DTA did not comply with all of the Commonwealth Procurement Rules (CPRs) — the basic rule set for all Commonwealth procurements — but did adopt a number of sound practices outlined in Department of Finance guidance when establishing the Digital Marketplace panel.