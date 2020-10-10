Leader signs distie agreement with Netool

Credit: dreamstime_27761489

Leader has signed an agreement to bring US vendor Netool to Australia, allowing partners to access its network automation technology.

According to Leader, Netool’s technology is suited for managed service providers and integrators to help them manage their networks.

Headquartered in Nevada, US, Netool claims it helps partners and customers troubleshoot their networks more effectively.

Leader’s enterprise product manager Chris Sutherland said the distributor would be working closely with the channel on enablement and training for Netool.

“Netool is an amazing addition to the solution portfolio and we are thrilled to be partnering with this exciting new vendor,” he added.

According to Leader, Netool’s product, netool.io, connects to any business network port and via its mobile app to give engineers more network visibility.

“We are excited to be partnering with Leader and their amazing team to bring the netool.io product line to the Australian market,” Netool CEO Nathan Batchelder said.

“Leader is the perfect choice to be the netool.io exclusive distributor in Australia due to their extensive knowledge and commitment to their customers.”