Fujitsu A/NZ CEO departs as ex-Akamai exec takes the reins

Fujitsu Australia and New Zealand has announced the departure of its CEO, Mike Foster, with Graeme Beardsell, Akamai Technologies’ former managing director for Asia Pacific and Japan, taking up the reins.



Foster has formally held the role since 2011 and will leave the multinational on 31 October.

“Mike has had many successes over the years as Fujitsu’s leader in Oceania, having most recently implemented a new operating model for the region,” said Hidenori Furuta, COO, CTO and head of Global Solutions Business and head of international regions.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mike for his leadership and contribution to Fujitsu over the past decade, and to wish him all the success in his future endeavours.”

Based in Melbourne, Beardsell will take over the position from 5 November and will report to Furuta and Kazuo Yuasa, vice head of international regions, at Fujitsu.

He comes into the role with over 30 years of experience in the technology industry, with his most recent role being Akamai Technologies’ vice president and managing director for Asia Pacific and Japan since April 2016. Before this, he was managing director for the region from 2014 to 2016.

Filling the Asia Pacific and Japan managing director position at Akamai is Parimal Pandya, who is also the vendor's vice president of media and carrier sales for the region, and took up the role on 1 October.

In addition, Beardsell also held a number of executive and directorial roles at IBM, Salesforce and Experian.

“I’m confident that Graeme’s international experience, breadth of knowledge and expertise will be great assets to drive business growth and to accelerate our transformation journey in the region,” Furuta added.

The appointment comes a week after Fujitsu Australia announced plans to expand its Western Sydney data centre.



