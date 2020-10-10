Amazon Connect adds fair dinkum Aussie English chatbot support

Amazon Connect and Lex together are able to automate high volume contact centre interactions.

Amazon Web Solutions’ (AWS) Amazon Connect has been updated to support Amazon Lex chatbots utilising the Australian English dialect, allowing for high volume contact centre interactions through the language option.



Through Amazon Connect, a self-service cloud contact centre solution, customers are able to perform tasks like changing a password, requesting a balance on an account or scheduling appoints through natural conversational language.



Customers can also vocalise their options, saying things like, “I need help with my device,” rather than pressing a number from a list of options.

This works in tandem with Amazon Lex, which can utilise pre-defined resources, referred to as slots, like regional names and citizens localised to the Australian English dialect, to improve accuracy when capturing information.

This allows for customers to say phrases such as “Book a hotel in Perth,” and the Lex chatbot will be able to recognise the city.

Pricing for Amazon Connect is available on AWS’ free usage tier as well as a paid tier.

In the free usage tier, users receive 90 minutes per month of Amazon Connect service usage, a direct inward dial (DID) number from Australia, 30 minutes per month of inbound DID calls to that number and 30 minutes per month of outbound calls made to numbers in Australia.

Additionally, the first 500 messages per month are free during the first year with Amazon Connect chat.

Meanwhile, the pricing in the paid tier is prices at US$0.0018 per minute for voice and US$0.004 per message for chat.

Furthermore, the price of inbound and outbound calls is dependent on the country being contacted, but can range from US$0.004 per minute up to US$3.0703 per minute.

The integration of Australian English-understanding Amazon Lex chatbot to Amazon Connect comes as the conversational artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot product was updated to better understand the dialect in September.

Amazon claimed the service could be able to create a conversational interface “that accurately understands the Australian dialect”.

Lex itself was launched in AWS’ Sydney region in January.