UK web conferencing vendor Babl launches in Asia Pacific

Tobias Raper (Babl) Credit: Babl

British video conferencing vendor Babl has launched in Asia Pacific and hired a local team based out of Australia.

The company formerly known as SpeakServe has appointed Tobias Raper as chief executive officer of the local operation, who will be based in Melbourne. Raper is now on the hunt for channel partners to sell Babl’s cloud video conferencing technology locally.

The company is also in the process of appointing a distributor in Asia to increase its reach in the market.

“We have a clear channel strategy to form strong, viable and effective partnerships and are actively seeking channel partners in the region as part of our expansion into APAC,” said Raper. “We have remodelled our existing channel strategy to match local conditions within Australia and key markets in APAC."

He added: “To give our clients the best outcomes, we at Babl are focused on working with the right partners in the right markets and so we are taking a quality and focused approach to our relationships. We want to hear from potential channel partners who share our vision and customer focus.”

The company is planning to hire additional support, administrative, marketing and sales staff to join its growing Australian team over the next twelve months to be based in Melbourne and the other major capital cities to service local customers.