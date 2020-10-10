BlackBerry merges enterprise and Cylance partner programs

Credit: BlackBerry

BlackBerry has consolidated its two partner programs on the back of its 2019 acquisition of security firm Cylance.

Partners will now have access to the vendor’s entire portfolio of solutions, comprising enterprise products and security under the unified BlackBerry Partner Program.

Previously the vendor had its own BlackBerry Enterprise Partner Program (BEPP) for solutions providers. Separate from this was its BlackBerry Cylance Partner Program for security resellers and consultants.

However, now unified partners will be required to use a single registration program. In addition, the unified scheme will adopt Cylance’s tiers of Gold, Platinum and Emerald, as opposed to the Enterprise’s Silver, Gold and Platinum.

According to BlackBerry, elect value-added distributors will also have the ability to obtain back end rebates for achieving new business growth targets.

In addition, the program will include a new online modular training curriculum for Partner Sales and Partner Technical Sales focused specifically on BlackBerry Spark Suites. Other features will include products for demonstration, sales support and marketing development funds.

“Partners are instrumental to BlackBerry’s growth goals and with the new unified global partner program, we have all of the necessary ingredients to help drive new revenue opportunities for them as organisations the world over struggle to maintain business continuity during a time in which the scale and variety of cyber threats continues to grow,” said May Mitchell, VP of channel, alliances and field marketing at BlackBerry.

“We’re confident that the new program will be well received by partners who see significant opportunities amidst a security market and threat landscape that shows no signs of slowing down.”