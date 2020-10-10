Bloom Consulting streamlines TAFE NSW procurement with SAP

Credit: Dreamstime

Sydney SAP Ariba partner Bloom Consulting has reorganised procurement technology for TAFE NSW.

Bloom deployed SAP Ariba in an effort to integrate and standardise TAFE’s “ad-hoc” procurement procedures following years of the education provider using “multiple disconnected” platforms.

According to TAFE, the platform provides an end-to-end source-to-pay process across the organisation, which consonsolidates everything on one cloud platform.

TAFE claimed the platform’s roll-out would save it $33 million over the next “few years”.

“By partnering with SAP to improve visibility and management over spend, TAFE NSW has achieved huge savings back to the organisation,” said Henrik Smedberg, SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass A/NZ regional vice president. “Furthermore, TAFE NSW Checkout has really raised the bar on user experience for staff and suppliers alike, and in the midst of a global pandemic no less.”

TAFE meanwhile claimed that it had onboarded more than 1,000 remote staff onto the platform throughout COVID-19.

“The SAP platform has set a new benchmark for the higher education sector, significantly improving the day-to-day experience for staff and suppliers,” Bloom MD Abid Ali said.

“The implementation has enabled us to successfully drive improved processes and cost savings for TAFE NSW.”

Founded in 2006, Bloom Consulting claims to be Australia’s first SAP Ariba partner and has worked with Woolworths, Mirvac and Commonwealth Bank, as well as other government departments.