New Era Technology acquires Australia’s Vintek Group in A/NZ push

Paul Vinton (Vintek Group) Credit: Vintek Group

Global IT services provider New Era Technology has acquired Australian systems integrator Vintek Group as part of an expansion push into the Australian and New Zealand market.

New Era Technology claims over 1,200 employees in offices around the globe, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company already has offices in Melbourne and Adelaide.

According to Vintek founder Paul Vinton, the New York-headquartered IT services provider approached Vintek Group, which has offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide — where it is headquartered — as part of ongoing efforts to expand its operations in the local region.

Vinton said in a blog post to clients, dated 1 October, that Vintek was “incredibly” aligned to New Era’s offerings and value system.

“So what changes?” he wrote. “In essence – not much! New Era [is] keen to engage with me long-term as part of the way forward, and I will keep running the businesses into the future.

“It will mean we will have access to more resources should we desire to take on bigger projects or expand faster than we have done to date. After 20-plus years of building a great business I look forward to building an even greater business with like-minded people who share the same passions for the client. It also gives us global reach.”

Vinton also noted that the acquisition would not mean that Vintek’s culture would change, with staff set to remain where they are.

“Our staff aren’t changing and our desires for the future and building Australian jobs doesn’t change. Your day to day interaction will stay exactly the same. I will be remaining at the helm,” he said.

New Era gets a number of brands with the acquisition of Vintek. In 2019, Vintek acquired Canberra-based cloud services provider Cloud Central for an undisclosed sum.

"Cloud Central was a natural fit to our business and there are definite synergies between the two companies," Vintek CEO and founder Paul Vinton told ARN at the time.

In December 2017, the systems integrator acquired Sydney-based managed services provider Regal IT. At the time, the plan was to keep Regal IT's 22 staff in Sydney to grow the presence of Vintek in the area.

In February 2016, Vintek acquired cloud hosting solutions provider Intervolve, also based in Adelaide.

“I do want to thank you for your business (a number of you since I founded the company over 20 years ago),” Vinton told Vintek Group’s customers. “It has been your faith and support that has enabled us to go on the incredible journey that we have. I am incredibly thankful for each client that has been part of the journey – though it’s not over yet.

“We do look forward to working with you for the next steps in our journey together, along with embracing the smart and safe use of technology with you,” he added.