Whispir first Aussie ISV to achieve new AWS remote working-focused competency

Highlights partners with cloud-based solutions that support remote working and business continuity

Jeromy Wells (Whispir) Credit: Whispir

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm Whispir has become the first Australian partner to achieve Amazon Web Services' (AWS) newly launched digital workplace competency.

The competency, according to AWS, designates independent software vendor (ISV) AWS partners that also specialise in business continuity with cloud-based end-to-end digital workplace solutions.

Additionally, these partners are able to reduce security risks and meet compliance requirements, providing users with remote working capabilities.

According to AWS head of partner success for A/NZ Davinia Simon, the cloud giant is looking forward to working with the SaaS firm amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on business operations.

“The pandemic has had a significant impact on the way people live and work, driving organisations to quickly build a more robust digital workplace plan,” she said.



“It is exciting to see Whispir become the first in Australia to achieve this new competency which recognises their technical proficiency and verified customer success in reducing security risks while ensuring all compliance requirements are met.”

Whispir CEO Jeromy Wells said achieving this competency for the software firm complements its existing AWS advanced technology partner certification, as well as its AWS digital customer experience competency.



“It expands our exposure to AWS customers and sellers, demonstrating Whispir’s ability to support multiple use cases and diverse industry sectors,” he said.

“The AWS Competency program has become a leading indicator for global best-in-class technology solutions, and we are delighted to be among the first companies recognised by AWS for our proficiency in facilitating digital workplaces.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation and remote working trends and we are proud of our ability to rapidly deploy enterprise solutions that facilitate increased stakeholder engagement and collaboration during these challenging operating conditions.”

This competency follows AWS launching its Outposts Ready Program in mid-September, which highlights AWS Partner Network (APN) members with expertise in solutions that integrate with Outposts deployments.