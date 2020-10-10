David Cooke stands aside as Konica Minolta Australia leader

David Cooke (Konica Minolta Australia) Credit: Konica Minolta Australia

Konica Minolta Australia has finally transitioned its leadership after extending the tenure of chairman and managing director David Cooke during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Cooke had intended to step down in April with Yohei Konaka taking over the helm, but this transition was postponed in order for the latter to wait out the travel restrictions imposed in Australia.

Since then, Japan-based Konaka has been working remotely with Cooke and the executive team on learning about the Australian market.

However, he recently landed in Australia and is meeting customers after carrying out the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Konaka has held appointments in the United States and Canada in sales and strategic planning. Most recently he held a senior role in the digital workplace business at Konica Japan.

Cooke will remain as a consultant for a further two months, the print vendor said.

“I look forward to taking on this role and continuing to drive the legacy that Dr David Cooke has left, as well as looking at ways to drive Konica Minolta Australia into the future,” Konaka said.

“There is no doubt that the global pandemic has resulted in a challenging and changing business environment, and it is important for Konica Minolta Australia, and its customers, to consider the way forward from here to ensure success.”



