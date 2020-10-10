Jamf buys Aussie Apple patch management provider Mondada

Terms of the deal were not disclosed

Credit: Dreamstime

Apple enterprise device management solutions provider Jamf has acquired Melbourne independent software vendor (ISV) Mondada, developer of Apple platform patch management solutions, Kinobi and Kinobi Pro.

Mondada, a five-person company based in Melbourne, was founded in 2009. The company’s Kinobi patch management solutions integrate with Jamf Pro, essentially extending Jamf Pro’s built-in patch management functionality to include all Mac applications within a given environment.

The Kinobi solutions are designed to help organisations stay secure while removing the work involved in manually monitoring patch updates. Kinobi automates the monitoring and maintenance of application updates, freeing up IT admins and end users from such tasks.

“Mondada built the Kinobi solution around Apple and Jamf because we believe in the differentiated power of Jamf’s Apple Enterprise Management platform,” Mondada co-founder and general manager Justin Clark said.

“We are confident that this unique technology will significantly expand and accelerate Jamf's application lifecycle capabilities in the future,” he added.

Terms of the deal, which remains subject to regulatory approvals have not been disclosed. It is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Details regarding the availability of the capabilities provided by Mondada through Jamf will be announced in the near future.

“We are excited to welcome Kinobi and the Mondada team to the Jamf family,” Jamf CTO Jason Wudi said. “Together, we will be able to save critical time for IT by streamlining the work required to maintain or update applications on macOS and provide additional visibility for compliance and compatibility while maintaining a seamless end-user experience.”