Fujitsu to expand Western Sydney data centre

Fujitsu Australia is to expand its current data centre in Sydney by another 14,000 square metres and more than doubling its current power.

Taking place at its Western Sydney centre, the expansion will be carried out in phases, with the first adding 4,500 square metres by March 2021.

Once the full hyperscale expansion is complete, the site will provide a combined total capacity of 90 megawatts, with 50 megawatts expected to be added in total.

However, Fujitsu was unable to provide any further details about when the full expansion is due to be completed.

According to the company, the work will be carried out by 1,000 service and engineering specialists. It also claimed the project would influence other data centre expansions at its six sites across Australia.

“Fujitsu is focused on meeting the specific design and scale requirements of hyperscale cloud providers as well as the wholesale market, whereby providers are looking for an infrastructure partner in this region,” said James Veness, head of data centre portfolio for Oceania at Fujitsu.

“Fujitsu is building on more than 20 years of data centre experience in Australia, and a strong heritage of providing high quality data centre services to government and enterprise customers. This expansion will ensure that Fujitsu’s data centres have the required data hall capacity for continued growth in this region.”