UC distributor Auroz teams up with smart home vendor VAVA

Credit: Dreamstime

Unified communications distributor Auroz has added smart technology specialist VAVA to its portfolio, marking the vendor's first such agreement in Australia.

The Sydney distributor will sell the vendor’s USB hubs, 4K laser projectors and dashcams as part of its traditional UC offering in Australia.

“USB hubs and projectors will find a natural home with our existing channel, while the dashcams are an exciting new addition which I’m sure will give new channel partners the opportunity to experience working with Auroz,” the distributor’s marketing manager Ryan St John said.

The distributor said the demand for collaboration solutions during the coronavirus pandemic was driving its current sales pipeline.

“Auroz presents a great opportunity to grow our technology business in Australia,” Candice Zhang, regional director at VAVA, said.

“We have had excellent growth selling our products so far, and partnering with Auroz allows us to reach out and expand our award winning products into new types of partners, particularly those who focus on unified communications and collaboration.

“Auroz provides a great platform to penetrate deeper into the Australian market and take our sales to new heights of success.”