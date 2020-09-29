Ivanti buys MobileIron and Pulse Secure in mobile security play

Credit: Ivanti

Software vendor Ivanti has snapped up cyber security vendors MobileIron and Pulse Secure as it works to bolster its presence in the unified endpoint management, zero trust security and enterprise service management markets.

The IT management software solutions vendor, backed by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group and TA Associates, has signed definitive agreements to acquire MobileIron, which provides mobile-centric unified endpoint management solutions, and Pulse Secure, which also provides mobile security and secure access solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement with MobileIron, Ivanti will acquire all outstanding shares of MobileIron common stock for a total value of approximately US$872 million, a deal that the cyber security vendor’s board has already backed.

Pulse Secure, meanwhile, will be snapped up by affiliates of Siris Capital Group. The terms of the Pulse Secure transaction have not been disclosed.

Once the deals are complete, the combined company will continue to be led by Ivanti chairman and CEO Jim Schaper.

Ivanti claims that the acquisitions of MobileIron and Pulse Secure will help it deliver on its vision to enable the “self-healing autonomous edge” with adaptive security and contextualised, personalised experiences for remote workers.

“By combining MobileIron and Pulse Secure with Ivanti, we are creating a leader in the large and growing unified endpoint management, security and enterprise service management markets,” Schaper said.

“We now have the most comprehensive set of software solutions that address the growing market demand for the future of work, where working from anywhere on any device type is the new normal.

“With the integration of our industry knowledge and complementary product offerings, Ivanti will be well-positioned to provide our expansive customer base with the critical tools needed to tackle IT challenges in the new normal.

“We welcome MobileIron’s and Pulse Secure’s employees, customers and partner network to the Ivanti family and thank Clearlake and TA Associates [Ivanti’s backers] for their strong support in enabling these transformational transactions,” he added.

The combination of the three vendors’ offerings will mean the companies’ customers will be able to discover, manage, secure service and automate across all device types with the Ivanti Neurons hyper-automation platform.

Avanti also claims that users of the three organisations’ solutions will be able to benefit from the expanded scale, corporate resources, service capabilities and financial flexibility that Ivanti will deliver, post-acquisition.

For MobileIron CEO Simon Biddiscombe, the deals will position the companies — as a collective — well to tackle the emerging needs of the market.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Ivanti and Pulse Secure in a combination that will accelerate our ability to help organisations quickly and securely embrace the future of work, in which employees, IT infrastructure and customers are everywhere – and mobile devices provide access to everything,” Biddiscombe said

“Bringing our solutions together will enable organisations to easily secure users, devices, data and access in the everywhere enterprise. We’re confident that this transaction will deliver comprehensive security for the next generation workforce, provide enhanced opportunities for our team of employees and better serve our customer base.

“Additionally, we believe this combination represents the best path forward for our stockholders and MobileIron,” he added.

According to Pulse Secure CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna, combining forces with Ivanti plays well into the company’s existing focus area.

“As it relates to the future of work, Ivanti shares our belief that ‘remote is the new normal’ and our commitment to building secure access solutions that offer simple and unified user experiences,” Ramakrishna said.

“We are excited to join the Ivanti family alongside MobileIron and look forward to utilising the resources that Clearlake and TA Associates provide to further establish our position as a Secure Access leader for Hybrid IT environments in a world of Zero Trust.”