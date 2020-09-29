FirstWave moves into India via partnership with telco Vodafone Idea

Neil Pollock (FirstWave) Credit: FirstWave

FirstWave Cloud Technology has launched its cyber security offerings in India via a partnership with a local branch of Vodafone.

The ASX-listed company has partnered with Vodafone Idea – recently rebranded to Vi – in a move that will bring its cyber security-as-a-service offerings to the telco’s business customers.

The partnership will make Vi the first in India to offer FirstWave’s new firewall-as-a-service to its business customers.

Other cyber security services will also span email and web solutions to protect businesses from cyber crime attacks such as ransomware, spear phishing, data theft and Business Email Compromise (BEC).

The solutions will largely be targeted at small-to-medium sized enterprises. However, Vi has recently concluded customer trials of FirstWave’s remote worker cybersecurity offering and will commence offering these services in October 2020.

”After extensive value proofs and rigorous technology due diligence, I am pleased Vi have come on board to bring ourworld leading SaaS firewall technology to India and to be offering our entire suite of enterprise grade cyber security-as-a-service to their business customers across the country,” said FirstWave CEO Neil Pollock.

This time last year, FirstWave successfully raised $6.6 million in capital as part of a strategy for expanding globally and on-boarding channel partners.

However, the company has weathered difficult waters financially this year, posting a loss of $13.8 million.

In its half year results, the company claimed it needed to “realise” revenues from its resellers and original equipment manufacturer partners.