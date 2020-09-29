Tech Data launches ‘click-to-run’ service for cloud in Australia

Credit: Tech Data

Tech Data has launched a raft of new solutions for partners in Australia to help them configure, customise and deploy cloud services.

Named ‘click-to-run’, the solutions are designed to equip channel partners with multi-vendor end-to-end solutions, in what the distributor claims will give partners more “agility and speed to market”.

According to Tech Data, more than 20 pre-configured click-to-run solutions are available across multiple practice areas, such as core infrastructure, application innovation, data protection, the internet of things (IoT) and analytics, with Tech Data claiming more will be added.

“The need for speed and agility are the key influencing factors for enterprise cloud adoption,” said Andy Berry, Tech Data Australia and New Zealand vice president and country general manager.

“Tech Data is excited to make available these click-to-run solutions in Australia and Asia Pacific, as we enable our channel partners to avoid complex and lengthy deployment processes, maximise productivity and provide a distinct competitive edge.”

The click-to-run solutions are part of Tech Data’s Cloud Solutions Factory, a collection of IT and business practices.

The announcement comes off the back of the recent departure of former Tech Data CEO Wendy O’Keeffe, as Berry, the managing director for Ricoh Australia, stepped up.

The year was also momentous for the global distributor following the completion of its US$5.4 billion acquisition by affiliates of private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

Tech Data has since unveiled plans to invest around US$750 million in digital transformation initiatives over the next five years, which it hopes will deliver improved experiences and greater agility for businesses across the technology ecosystem.

Article updated on 29 September to clarify that the solutions on offer are currently available in the Australian market, but are not yet available in New Zealand, as initially claimed.

