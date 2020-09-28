Accenture to create 2,000 jobs with Adelaide hub

Premier Steven Marshall claims $1 billion expected to be injected into the state’s economy

Adelaide Oval Credit: Dreamstime

Accenture is to fund a new technology hub in Adelaide in what has been called a ‘coup’ for South Australia.

According to the state government, the move will create up to 2,000 new jobs over the next five years and generate $1 billion into South Australia.

The new hub will join other Accenture hubs in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Canberra.

Known as the AccentureAdelaide Hub, the investment will also include new technology centres for Oracle, SAP, Splunk and Salesforce, as well as national security and cyber defence centres.

“This is a jobs bonanza for South Australia at a time when we need it most,” said Premier Steven Marshall.

“Accenture’s Adelaide Hub will serve as a magnet for talented young people who will help drive our state’s economic growth and bolster our defence, space and cyber sectors.

“The decision by Accenture to invest here is proof that South Australia is a major drawcard to international companies across high-tech and high-growth sectors.”

Bob Easton, chairman of Accenture Australia and New Zealand, said all Australia’s hubs are now connected to more than 100 such centres around the world.

“These establishments position South Australia as a world leader across space, cyber, defence and big data - the Accenture Adelaide Hub will further bolster the state’s high-calibre, high-tech community,” he said.