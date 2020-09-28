Tech Data Australia adds nOps to portfolio for AWS cloud support

Provides help with the building, monitoring and running of secure and optimised AWS infrastructures

Andy Berry (Tech Data) Credit: Supplied

Tech Data Australia has signed a local agreement with US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner network member nOps to expand its cloud support capabilities for its Australian partners.

The distributor claims nOps' software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform of the same name will allow its partners to help their customers with the building, monitoring and running of secure and optimised AWS infrastructures.

A spin off from AWS and DevOps consultancy and services provider nClouds, nOps is an advanced technology partner in the AWS Partner Network and has achieved cloud management tools competency status.

The partnership with nOps enables Tech Data partners to maintain customers’ environments through AWS' Well-Architected Framework, which is focused on measuring architectures against best practices.



One version of nOps also allows partners to execute AWS Well-Architected Reviews, giving them the ability to deliver fact-based assessments and remediation proposals that align with gaps in end user’s AWS implementations.

Andy Berry, vice president and country general manager at Tech Data Australia, said nOps’ SaaS solution offers partners accelerated cost optimisation and compliance initiatives, identification of common security threats and future-proofing for scalability.

Tech Data Australia's signing of nOps is an extension of the agreement with the US branch of Tech Data, which was signed in February.