Nominations extended for ARN Women in ICT Awards 2020

Nominations have been extended for the 2020 ARN Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), with submissions set to close on Friday 9 October at midnight.

For the ninth year running, ARN will recognise the innovation, excellence and entrepreneurial spirit of the Australian ICT industry’s brightest stars and most influential figures.

Celebrating female excellence across Australia, the award winners will be announced at a special virtual event held on Friday 20 November.

Overall, WIICTA will honour the channel across seven categories, spanning Achievement, Entrepreneur, Innovation, Technical, Community, Rising Star and Shining Star.

Nominations can be submitted by an employee, employer, business partner or yourself. Please note, only Australia-based individuals are eligible.

The 2020 WIICTA categories are as follows:

Achievement:

The Achievement award recognises the candidate showing outstanding commitment to the ICT industry through continuous career development and professional achievements.

The candidate will have risen to a senior ICT role, earned a reputation as an esteemed thought-leader and recognised as a leader in the industry, and may also act as a role model/mentor to other aspiring female managers.

Rising Star:

The Rising Star award recognises the candidate with a commitment to continuous career advancement and a proven desire to reach the next level of professional development.

The candidate - who has been working in the ICT industry for less than eight years - is growing quickly in importance in the ICT field, demonstrating outstanding business acumen and professional integrity.

Shining Star:

The Shining Star award recognises candidates with 8 years or more in ICT. The successful candidate will have shown noted achievements in the ICT industry, demonstrated areas of success (either through promotion or successful project/company initiatives), and highlighted significant achievements.

Entrepreneur:

The Entrepreneur award recognises the candidate who has achieved outstanding results in the ICT industry; an enterprising individual who has achieved success through risk-taking and initiative, often shattering the status quo in business in order to set up new ventures, products or new services.

Innovation:

The Innovation award recognises the candidate who is a stand-out in delivering ‘big picture’ ideas and vision in the ICT industry, thereby responding to change and discovering unique and challenging business opportunities.

The candidate will show a proven track record of finding new and better ways of doing business, continually pushing the envelope in the ICT industry.

Technical:

The Technical award recognises the candidate who has excelled in the IT and engineering segment of the market, demonstrating a proven depth of knowledge and abilities.

Community:

The Community award recognises the candidate with exemplary service to the ICT sector, through philanthropic initiatives and efforts to foster a positive working environment for women in IT.

The goodwill ambassador will be actively making a difference in the IT community, working towards the advancement of women in ICT, and going above and beyond to give back to the community.

