AWS launches four new partner training courses

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched four new partner training courses, covering governance, data analytics, migration and the internet of things (IoT).



All falling under the AWS Solutions Training for Partners banner, two of the courses are in AWS’ technical professional learning path, while the other two are in the business professional learning path.

If partners progress through either learning path, they can become an AWS certified cloud practitioner.



The first of the lot, Security Governance at Scale (Technical), is targeted towards solutions architects and technical teams, looking at cloud security best practices for establishing continuous governance and management at scale.

Through this classroom course, AWS claims partners will be able to assist customers with their scaling by providing visibility, control and governance.

The other technical classroom course, Data Analytics on AWS (Technical), contains information on building serverless data lake architecture using an AWS CloudFormation template, as well as the data flywheel approach for making business decisions.

Additionally, partners will learn how to engage with data-driven customers, discuss multiple data analytics solutions and make best practice architectural decisions.

Meanwhile, the two business courses, Migrating to AWS (Business) and IoT on AWS (Business), explore business cases for AWS solutions.

The migrating course, available as a digital course or the 2.0 version as a classroom course, provides background on migration methodologies based on AWS best practices, tools and case studies.

The IoT course, available as both digital and classroom courses, is centred around the review of current market trends and AWS products and services related to IoT.

The release of these four courses follows AWS launching two courses focused on media-related services for live streaming and video-on-demand (VOD) creation in mid-September.