Cipherpoint signs global reseller agreement with Nucleus

Cipherpoint has signed a global reseller agreement with US-based Nucleus Cyber Group as it focuses on supporting Microsoft collaboration platforms.



Under the agreement, the Sydney-headquartered Cipherpoint will resell the cyber security vendor’s NC Protect for an initial 12 months, with the option to roll-over for an extra 12 months.



The NC Protect solution focuses on cloud data security, with variants for Microsoft SharePoint Online, Office 365, Teams and Yammer, as well as Dropbox, LiveTiles, Nutanix files and file sharing.

According to a statement released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Cipherpoint's reselling of NC Protect contributes to supporting its focus on Microsoft collaboration platforms, which is considered key by its board for accessing the high growth markets of cyber security, governance and compliance.

Cipherpoint has already lined up two reselling opportunities for the solution – a research company in the UK and a customer in Canada.

Additionally, the reseller sees NC Protect as being complementary to its own cp.Protect data security product, which offers data protection, encryption and compliance for Microsoft platforms, including SharePoint, Office 365 and OneDrive.

This is the latest reseller agreement for Nucleus Cyber with an Australian-based company, with the vendor signing up the Canberra-headquartered cyber security firm ArchTIS in July.

During that agreement, Nucleus Cyber said NC Protect would extend the capabilities of ArchTis’ Kojensi platform.

Previously, Nucleus Cyber also signed a deal for the distribution and selling of NC Protect with Tesserent back in March 2019.