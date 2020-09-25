4 essential edge-computing use cases

Placing processing power and storage at the edge of enterprise networks takes many forms, but delivers faster response times and can reduce the need for WAN bandwidth.

Edge computing means different things to different players. But one thing is constant: Location matters.

Edge computing enables autonomous mining equipment to react to unexpected conditions a mile below the surface, even when disconnected from a network. When a hotel guest places a food order from a mobile phone and wants to have it delivered poolside, edge computing makes it possible to steer servers to the guest's lounge chair.

Sensors, smart devices, and mobile users are proliferating across all industries. Enterprises are investing in edge deployments to combat growing amounts of decentralized data that need to be processed in place. When low latency is essential, edge setups take the delay out of moving data to a data center or public cloud for processing.