Salesforce DevOps partner Copado bags Sydney’s ClickDeploy

Copado had earlier partnered with ClickDeploy when it first launched in APAC

Credit: Salesforce

US Salesforce partner Copado has acquired its Australian launch partner ClickDeploy for an unspecified sum.

The deal will give Copado access to Sydney-based ClickDeploy’s Salesforce deployment management technology while helping cement its footprint in Asia Pacific.

Copado first announced its Australian launch back in March via an investment and partnership with ClickDeploy.

The company subsequently opened an office in Melbourne and hired Simon Bishop as general manager for APAC.

According to Copado, which supplies a Salesforce DevOps platform, the ClickDeploy purchase will allow customers to continue using the latter’s DevOps tool for free.

“Salesforce DevOps is a journey and the first step in any journey is always the hardest,” said Tam Tran, founder and CEO of ClickDeploy.



“We are excited about joining the Copado family and together delivering on the shared vision of DevOps for all. To everyone in the Salesforce community, your first step to DevOps success begins here.”

Copado CEO Ted Elliott added that the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic had accelerated organisations’ need for DevOps.