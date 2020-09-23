Acclimation delivers SAP Business ByDesign for DuluxGroup PNG

New system provides data and insights for forecasting, stock and production

Credit: Dreamstime

SAP gold partner Acclimation has been selected by DuluxGroup PNG as its implementation partner for an SAP Business ByDesign rollout across its operations in Australia and Papua New Guinea (PNG).

The wider business group decided to upgrade the PNG system to align with DuluxGroup operations in Australia and New Zealand, which were already using SAP, improving operations including inventory, orders, sales, manufacturing, and shipping.

The new system has also helped local PNG salespeople turn around accurate quotes and access inventory analysis that let the team identify and reduce stock adjustments by more than 80 per cent.

“Deploying the new solution was a critical step for the team, as it lets us create proposals and quotes more easily, process orders and remotely check inventory, as well as communicate with the Australian office more efficiently,” DuluxGroup PNG general manager, Simon Barstow said.

“With data and insights at our fingertips, we can make more informed decisions on forecasting, stock and production to help us maintain market share in a competitive market.”



Acclimation managing partner Cameron Sherrard said the deployment has allowed DuluxGroup to extract more detailed data on its products and stock, helping decision-makers better understand the data available.