NEC replaces aviation digital radio systems after 30 years

NEC Australia headquarters in Melbourne Credit: NEC

NEC Australia has completed the replacement of one of its first DMR 770 digital microwave radio systems after 29 years of uninterrupted service.

The original project involved installing an 8Mbps link in 1991, with the system playing a critical role in providing safe and secure services to the aviation industry for the next three decades.

The legacy system has been replaced with NEC’s iPasolink VR10 carrier grade platform which has been widely deployed in a number of emergency services networks around Australia.

The new VR10 is a hybrid radio design with “no single point of failure” and supports native TDM (time division multiplexing), native IP services and enables smooth migration to a packet-based infrastructure into the future.

The performance of the VR10 radio has enabled a five-fold increase in link capacity, while reducing antenna sizes from 2.4M to 0.6M and tower load from around 200 kilograms to just 8 kilograms each.

The iPasolink radio infrastructure plays a critical role in managing over 10 per cent of the world’s airspace and more than four million aircraft movements and 160 million passengers annually.

“There can be few things more critical in technology than safeguarding the lives of millions of people through safe travel,” NEC Australia head of critical infrastructure Krisztian Som said.











