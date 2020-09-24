Think Solutions keeps customers close to its core

Credit: Photo 4760954 © Konstantin32 | Dreamstime.com

With IT managed service provider (MSP) Think Solutions spread across two states with border closures, adapting to its customers’ needs is key during times of uncertainty.

As the MSP has its head office in Melbourne and an office in Baldivis, Western Australia, as well as many regional and interstate customers, CEO Noel Brodie says it’s important for Think Solutions to be able to be able to meet the needs of its customers, no matter where they are located.

This is important as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the MSP’s customers to accelerate their digital transformation plans “significantly”.

“As a technology provider, we need to be agile and react to our customers’ changing needs and we need to build solutions that are relevant to this changing market,” Brodie said to ARN.

What those customers are looking for, Brodie continued, are security and remote working solutions that can decouple themselves from a premise – something that can enable a long-term flexible working model.

“When things start coming back to a form of normality, businesses will be looking at the way they operate with a very different perspective. As a nation we’ve proven that industries around us are robust and that we can work from home or remotely without a permanent office.”



While Think Solutions is focused on retaining its existing customers, the MSP is also looking to bring in new customers with an increased presence on social media, updating its website and recurring customer-focused events.



The key moves by customers



As spending on IT is forecast to decline with organisations prioritising business continuity above all else, Brodie believes there’s still going to be demand for MSPs like Think Solutions at the end of the day.



“Most businesses are mature enough to understand that they can’t simply stop spending on IT,” he said.

“They can’t afford to be disrupted in a changing industry, otherwise they may not exist in 12 months’ time.”

During the next six to nine months, Brodie believes businesses will fall into two categories — those that boom and those that struggle. Both ends of this spectrum, he claimed, will look at their employees, but from different angles.

For the booming businesses, the CEO sees the conversation geared towards how they will keep up with demand and avoid overworking their employees. Meanwhile, the struggling businesses will look at maintaining their business to ensure employees still have a job at the end of the pandemic.

Regardless of the category, Brodie said there are still opportunities for customers to capitalise on.

“Customers have a choice – stand still and let themselves be disrupted or move forward and be the one disrupting,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the new innovations and engagement models that businesses from all industries adopt in the post-COVID world.”

