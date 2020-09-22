Accenture overhauls Canva HR with Workday

Project took over six months

workday_pls1-100761166-orig.jpg Credit: Workday

Accenture has moved Australian start-up Canva onto a new human resources platform powered by Workday.

During a six-month deployment, Accenture upgraded Canva’s previous system with the cloud-based Workday Human Capital Management (HCM).

According to Accenture, the new systems lets Canva monitor the progress of the company's workforce and organisational objectives securely over a single system.

“Difficult operating conditions are challenging business resilience and redefining the nature of work, calling for continuous collaboration, agile processes, and aligning teams with strategic business initiatives” said Jonathan Restarick, Accenture’s leader for the software and platforms sector in Australia and New Zealand.

The migration was carried out in staged phases in order to give Canva time to “collaborate” on the process.

According to Crystal Boysen, head of people at Canva, the Workday solution was chosen because of its scalability.

“Despite the challenges brought on by COVID-19, we have successfully been able to implement the platform,” she added.