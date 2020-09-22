New connectivity offerings on the horizon as Simtronic becomes Iperium

Wants to partner exclusively with Australian managed service providers and value-added resellers for best of breed connectivity solutions

Credit: Dreamstime

Local connectivity solutions distributor Simtronic has flagged the prospect of new solutions it intends to bring to market as it rebrands as Iperium, with a fresh focus on building out its IT and telco channel engagement.

Established in 2007, Simtronic Technologies started out providing telecommunications aggregation services to small-and medium-sized businesses (SMB) and retail customers.

As a self-proclaimed ‘connectivity distributor’, the company has made a name for itself as a provider of connectivity solutions including National Broadband Network (NBN), fibre and ethernet internet connectivity, along with complimentary services such as cloud hosting, dedicated and virtual servers, web hosting and more.

In 2017, Simtronic acquired Servers Australia’s wholesale business, increasing its capabilities to serve its customer-base with added services. In 2018, it acquired Inticon, a web hosting business.

Then, in 2019, an Australian private equity firm purchased Simtronic with the view of expanding the company’s services and offerings into the A/NZ market.

Now, the company has undertaken a major rebrand, operating under the new name, Iperium, moving forward, with a focus on partnering exclusively with Australian managed service providers and value-added resellers for best of breed connectivity solutions.

Today, Iperium’s services include NBN, fibre ethernet, IP transit, VoIP, mobility and dark fibre solutions from a range of major telco vendors.

The company said that its focus on connectivity will enable Iperium partners to build their connectivity practices within their current customer engagements, supported by tools to allow quick entry into the market and support and enablement for long-term growth.

The rebrand is intended to help position the company to further service its current channel partners while also growing the engagement with the IT and telco channel community.

“Our focus has always been building partnerships for the long term within the Australian channel,” Iperium channel and strategy general manager Walter Olson said. “We are currently implementing operational changes to enrich our offering to our current and future channel partners.

“We have exciting connectivity solutions that we shall bring to the Australian market in the near future, which shall be complementary to the offerings that the Australian IT channel are providing to their customer base.

“Our engagement model is very much focused on being a distributor of connectivity to the channel and supporting our partners to provide the right solutions for their customers. This is unique in our market, with no other entity being able to offer all these services as a distributor with an upfront pricing model."

“We will continue to enhance our existing product range and shall constantly expand this range to meet the future needs of the channel and their customer base. Our focus is to make connectivity easy to understand and easy to provide to channel partners,” he added.