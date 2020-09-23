Deloitte acquires Aussie Oracle partner Ekulus

Marcelo Scalia and Moorthy Rengarajulu (Ekulus) Credit: Ekulus

Melbourne’s Ekulus has been acquired by Deloitte as the global systems integrator looks to ramp up its Oracle offering across Asia Pacific.

Effective as of 1 October, Ekulus’ entire team will join Deloitte as its founder and managing director, Marcelo Scalia, becomes a partner and delivery director, Moorthy Rengarajulu, a principal.

Deloitte declined to reveal the transaction value when asked by ARN, but confirmed the Ekulus moniker would no longer be used as the partner is absorbed into the company.

Founded 10 years ago, Ekulus first specialised in deploying Oracle and Oracle-owned Siebel CRM to on-premises customers, before pivoting entirely to cloud.

It bolstered its capabilities last year when it became a launch partner for British cloud contact centre firm BeCloud, bringing the vendor’s telephony and CRM solutions via Ekulus’ Oracle Service Cloud.

Last year, it also won an Oracle Australia partner award for Customer Experience (CX), Service.

As of 2020, Ekulus counted Australian Finance Group (AFG) and Kmart among its clients in Australia, and recently rolled-out its own cloud platform, Match Cloud, across the region.

Now, as part of Deloitte, Ekulus will sit within the global systems integrator's (GSI) consulting enterprise technology division, with the company’s entire Australia-based team moving to Deloitte's offices in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

“2020 marks the 10th anniversary of us starting Ekulus and it’s exciting and fitting that the team embarks on a new decade of growth as part of Deloitte,” Scalia said.

“Being part of an Asia Pacific-focused global business gives us significant opportunities to expand the impact we can have helping clients improve their customer experience. What got us to this 10-year milestone comes down to people - our staff, partners and customers.

“The relationships we’ve built over the years have remained the cornerstone of our business no matter how rapidly technology has changed and will continue to be what we truly value.”

Deloitte Consulting Australia managing partner Kaylene O’Brien described Ekulus as having the “most complete set of Oracle CX capabilities in the Australian market”.

“The Ekulus team truly understands the customer journey and have the experience and technology to help businesses provide great customer experiences across all their channels,” she explained.

“It’s great to have them as part of Deloitte and we are looking forward to the insights they will bring across our business.”