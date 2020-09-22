Exclusive Networks signs Vectra in A/NZ

The new local deal with the global value-added distributor will work to accelerate the vendor’s presence in the A/NZ market

Exclusive Networks' Jonathan Odria Credit: ARN

Exclusive Networks has inked a distribution agreement in Australia and New Zealand with threat detection and response vendor Vectra, a move aimed at accelerating the vendor’s presence in the local market.

Based in California, Vectra operates an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered threat detection and response platform, Cognito, designed to accelerate threat detection and investigation using AI.

The Cognito platform features three applications for addressing high-priority use cases. These include Cognito Stream, Cognito Recall and Cognito Detect, which uses AI to reveal and prioritise hidden and unknown attackers at speed.

For Jonathan Odria, Pacific managing director at Exclusive Networks, the deal comes amid a market that is ripe for such offerings as those provided by Vectra.

“With current times it is critical to address security vulnerabilities in the cloud, as well as the current shortage of skilled security analysts within A/NZ,” Odria said. “Adding Vectra to our portfolio lets us give our partners a world-class NDR [network detection and response] solution that automates cyber attack detection and response, speeds-up incident investigations, and improves threat hunting.

“We are currently offering EDR [endpoint detection and response] and SIEM [security information and event management] products in market and Vectra is the missing third piece that will allow organisations to significantly reduce the chance that attackers can operate on a network and achieve what they are trying to do.

“Information from three different sources — NDR/EDR/SIEM — provides full visibility into the environment and enhances each offering to its full potential. Vectra has a number of technology partnerships with vendors that we currently work with,” he added.

According to Vectra Asia Pacific regional director Kevin Vanhaelen, the new local deal with the global value-added distributor will work to accelerate the vendor’s presence in the A/NZ market.

“We are pleased and confident that this important partnership with Exclusive Networks in the A/NZ region will accelerate our market leadership, expand our channel partnerships, and help organisations reduce their business risk while improving cybersecurity efficiencies,” Vanhaelen said.

Vectra touted its expansion into the Asia Pacific region in August last year, opening up its Sydney headquarters off the back of the closing of a US$100 million Series E funding round.

Vanhaelen came to the local leadership role of the company from Telstra, where he was head of strategy and operations for global security solutions. He had previously spent 16 years at Dimension Data.

In October last year, Vectra poached its second Telstra talent in five months in the form of channel chief, Dee Clinton.

That move coincided with the appointment of Vectra’s first Australian and New Zealand partners, Adelaide-based SecureWare and Wellington’s InPhySec, respectively.

In June this year, Vectra and Microsoft teamed up to integrate their respective threat-detection solutions.

The partnership saw Vectra integrate with Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) and Microsoft Azure Sentinel.