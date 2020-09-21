Hosted Network turns to Juniper for core network upgrade

Will allow Hosted’s MPS partners to use Juniper’s MX Series and SRX Series

Credit: Juniper Networks

Cloud and telco wholesale provider Hosted Network has upgraded its entire core offering with Juniper Networks to provide a new offering to its 150 managed service provider (MSP) partners.

The white-label cloud service provider has switched to Juniper’s MX204 Universal Routing Platform, connecting its data centres in Melbourne, Perth, Queensland and Sydney.

Hosted Network's MSP customers will now be able to roll out new services and applications across several locations and connect to the cloud using Juniper’s SRX Series.

According to Hosted, the SRX Series firewalls protect the network perimeter and act as a pathway for the MSPs to automate the provisioning of new customers and introduce services and products.

“We were constantly increasing our network capacity,” said Ben Town, managing director and founder of Hosted Network. “We reached a tipping point that required a more automated, high-performance network.”

“Our entry point to Juniper was around providing a standardised CPE solution that could be automated to simplify network processes for our MSP customers,” he added.

Hosted also created a partner portal where MSPs can view the services they consume and also rolled out a new National Broadband Network (NBN) business offering.

“Our partners are getting a better experience so they can provide a better level of services to their customers,” Town said.

“The whole experience from service delivery through to support has improved. And ultimately when our partner and their end customer have a good experience, we gain repeat business from our MSPs. We’re all able to build, grow, and succeed together.”