DNA Connect inks distribution deal with cyber vendor Chainkit

Local specialist distributor DNA Connect has signed an Australian distribution agreement with cyber security software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution vendor Chainkit.

Based in San Francisco, Chainkit — a PencilDATA service — detects common anti-forensic techniques used by cyber adversaries, removing their ability to invisibly tamper with indicators of compromise.

Chainkit describes its offering as a low friction cloud and on-premises solution, enhancing organisations’ existing tools with the integration for popular cyber security platforms like Splunk and Elastic.

“Chainkit is first to market with the ability to detect invisible attacks lurking inside victim networks,” DNA Connect executive director Munsoor Khan said. “Chainkit detects anti-forensic, counter-incident response and other recently discovered stealthy techniques, within minutes not months, avoiding catastrophic damage.”

According to Khan, having Chainkit on the books will allow the distributor’s Splunk partners to convert data from any source into objectively provable audit trails, providing invisible tamper-detection, attestation and regulatory compliance, with real-time risk management.

“Incident responders and law enforcement organisations can also complement their physical chains of custody with as many digital ones as necessary. This lets them collect more legally-admissible evidence, faster, while avoiding unnecessary on-site visits during the COVID-19 era,” he said.

According to Chainkit A/NZ go to market and strategy director Jesse Locke, the agreement with DNA made sense on a number of levels.

“The services DNA provides to its Splunk partners and customers is impressive and made partnering with DNA a no-brainer,” Locke said. “DNA’s unique ability to drive demand and provide a suite of programs to support partners in monetising this demand is impressive and supports our accelerated growth.”

In August, DNA Connect launched a managed service provider program in Australia for US security vendor Tripwire. The program, which has already launched in the US, brings Tripwire’s foundational security bundle to partners’ managed services portfolio. DNA and Tripwire signed a local distribution agreement in January.

DNA Connect also signed an agreement with identity security vendor Entrust Datacard — now known only as Entrust — in July for the distribution of the company’s certificate solutions in Australia.

That deal included Entrust’s digital signing certificates and multiple web-based tools for end-to-end digital certificate lifecycle management offerings, which are aimed at the government, education, health, small- to medium-sized business (SMB) and finance sectors.